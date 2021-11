COLUMBUS, Ohio — The rising homicides in the city of Columbus are not only putting a strain on families, the community and investigators but also on the court system. “When there’s crime in the community, and it’s serious crime, this is the landing spot,” said Franklin County First Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb. “As these numbers add up, we just keep taking on more and more water and not sending a lot of them out the other end because the court is not working full-time.”

