The Undertaker spoke in a number of interviews last year about WWE's decision to end his legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak back at WrestleMania XXX, with Brock Lesnar handing "The Phenom" his first loss in 22 WrestleMania appearances. Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) spoke with The Dallas Morning News this week and the subject of The Streak came up again. He admitted that he wishes Roman Reigns broke the streak instead of Lesnar given how Brock was already a major star, but then acknowledged that Reigns eventually made his way to the top of the card anyway.

