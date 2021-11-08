Prosecutors waiting on evidence in Park Layne homicide case before decision on charges

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Prosecutor said he is still waiting for evidence from the homicide of Jackie Coles before making a determination on charges in the case.

“We are still waiting for some evidence to be to be processed and once we have those results we are going to make a decision on charges in relation to Jackie Coles’ homicide,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Jacqueline Coles, 43, was shot six times including four times in her torso area and in both her hands, the report revealed. Her cause and manner of death have not been officially determined and is listed as pending, according to the preliminary report.

Deputies and prosecutors did identify her husband, Noel Coles Jr., 48, was a person of interest in her death, but he has not been charged with a crime in connection to Jacqueline’s death.

Noel was arrested in Indiana just hours after Jacqueline was found dead. Noel was brought back to Clark County and was charged with violating a protection order.

Noel pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating a protection order on August 26. His bond then was set at $250,000 and he remains booked in the Clark County Jail Monday, according to online jail records. His trial on the charge is scheduled to start next week.

Deputies conducted a welfare check on Jacqueline Aug. 24 at her home on Weinland Street after a co-worker called a non-emergency line saying they “heard some screaming and then the phone dropped.”

“I tried to call her back, but she won’t answer. But I know she has a protection order against her husband,” the co-worker said in the non-emergency call.

Jacqueline filed a restraining order against Noel just days before on Aug. 5. Court records showed that, in a written statement, Jacqueline Coles accused her husband of threatening to kill her “on multiple occasions” in the weeks before the shooting.

