Maybe white students deserve more credit than they get. Maybe — apologies to The Who — the kids are alright. Leo Glazé seems to think so, based on a tweet I chanced upon last week. In it, he described himself as an educator who has spent his career in predominantly white private middle schools. “I think I teach . . . history about as hard & honest as any teacher in america,” he wrote. “And when kids learn the truth about this country, they’re shocked and pissed off they’ve been lied to. Not uncomfortable.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO