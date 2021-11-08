CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC Democrat to run against Nancy Mace for Lowcountry seat in Congress

By Bristow Marchant
heraldsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has a new Democratic challenger for her Lowcountry congressional seat. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health, announced she is running against the Charleston Republican in a two-minute video posted to social media on Monday. “Even on the toughest days, I’m proud to call...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Charleston pediatrician Annie Andrews challenging Nancy Mace for Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston-based pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews has launched a Congressional campaign. Dr. Andrews, who has practiced medicine in Charleston for more than a decade and is currently an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina, is running as a Democrat to represent the state's 1st Congressional District.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC Rep. Timmon's former staffer is now running against him in GOP primary

GREENVILLE — A onetime adviser to Upstate Republican congressman William Timmons is mounting a ballot-box challenge against his former boss. Inman resident George Abuzeid formally filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Oct. 27 to become the third 2022 GOP candidate seeking to take on Timmons, the Republican incumbent, in the 4th Congressional District covering Greenville and Spartanburg.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
NPR

Murkowski voted to convict Trump. Now she'll run against a candidate he backs

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ktvo.com

Miller-Meeks running for Congress in new district

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks will run for re-election in Iowa’s newly created first congressional district. Miller-Meeks made the announcement during a press conference in Davenport Wednesday morning. The news comes less than a week after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds approved the state’s new redistricting maps. The new...
OTTUMWA, IA
Island Packet Online

‘Bless your heart.’ SC’s Mace criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene for Nation of Islam posts

Lowcountry Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are having another social media dust up. On Monday, Mace tweeted, “*Opens twitter *sees @mtgreenee and Nation of Islam trending together*closes Twitter, smashes phone, moves to an island without internet.”. Greene then responded with a GIF of former president Donald...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Mace
FOXBusiness

Rep. McCarthy: Even the Democrat Party is running against Biden now

House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued the Democrat Party may be turning on President Biden. KEVIN MCCARTHY: Even the Democratic Party is running against this president now. They think he's weak on leadership. They've watched his policies have failed. They're not standing with them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Lowcountry#Sc Democrat#Democratic#Musc Children S Health#Republican
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Business Insider

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Kamala Harris after a report about 'exasperation and dysfunction' in the vice president's office

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Vice President Kamala Harris is a "vital partner" to Biden. Psaki's tweet came after a CNN report that claimed Harris' aides feel she is being sidelined by Biden. A Harris spokesperson dismissed the CNN report as "gossip." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy