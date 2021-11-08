Stars talk final season of Apple TV+ series 'Dickinson'

In the season two finale of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, titled “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” Richmond finally made its way back into the Premiere League, with the help of Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez), who scored the game-tying goal after killing the team’s mascot with his penalty goal in the opening episode of this season; meanwhile, Jamie (Phil Dunster, The Rise of the Krays) left all his usual selfishness aside by telling Roy (Brett Goldstein, SuperBob) about his confession to Keeley (Juno Temple, Killer Joe) and giving Dani the opportunity to redeem himself – showing promising character development from the start of the season. Sam (Toheeb Jimoh, Anthony) made the decision to remain at Richmond with his football family, while also choosing himself over a potential relationship with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, Game of Thrones). In yet another let-down for Rebecca, Keeley was offered an opportunity to start her own PR firm and ended the season quitting her best friend’s club.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO