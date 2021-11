British actor John Cleese says he has pulled out of a scheduled talk at Cambridge University over “woke rules” that saw another speaker blacklisted by the organization for doing an impersonation of Hitler. Last week, Cambridge University paper Varsity reported that Andrew Graham-Dixon, a Union speaker, put on a German accent, impersonated the dictator, and used racial slurs during a meeting that was videoed. Later, Graham-Dixon stated the act was meant to be satirical and was not an endorsement of Hitler or anti-Semitism, claiming he had intended to “underline the utterly evil nature of Hitler and his regime”. Cleese famously impersonated Hitler...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO