Kiss star Paul Stanley’s father has died at the age of 101

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiss singer Paul Stanley’s father has died, aged 101. The band’s co-frontman shared his grief on social media, confirming the passing of his dad William Eisen - who survived the Holocaust - and revealing the “pride” William had for his son’s music career. The 69-year-old rocker posted on Twitter:...

www.hazard-herald.com

