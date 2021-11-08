CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randal Quarles to Resign at Year-End, Paving Way for Biden to Further Remake the Federal Reserve

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandal Quarles, who served a dual role as Federal Reserve governor and vice chairman for bank supervision, said Monday he is resigning effective in December. With Quarles’ departure, at least one other vacancy and the expiring term of Chairman Jerome Powell, President Joe Biden will have the chance to remake the...

