Agriculture

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

By Rusty Halvorson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack released the following statement following passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the U.S. Congress. The bill will now go to President Biden for his signature. “This is a transformative, historic investment for America as President Biden delivers on his promise to rebuild...

FOX59

IN Focus: Local leaders, party chairs discuss passage of federal infrastructure bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Business and political leaders across Indiana are reacting to the passage of the Biden administration’s federal infrastructure bill. Many opinions are falling unsurprisingly along party-lines. Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN-7), a supporter of the Biden agenda and member of the House Progressive Caucus, described the plan as an essential first step in “enacting the […]
INDIANA STATE
Newswise

Infrastructure experts from Arizona State University available for insight about bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure package, which will fund a variety of “hard” infrastructure improvements ranging from bridges and roads to the nation’s broadband, water and energy systems. Most experts agree that the investment is sorely needed to ensure safe travel and the efficient transport of people, goods and produce across the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana to receive nearly $6 billion from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the state is slated to receive nearly $6 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) after the United States House of Representatives passed the bipartisan bill, which was passed by the U.S. Senate this past August. The IIJA is the largest dedicated highway and bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. In addition, Louisiana is well positioned to compete for billions more with the Bridge Investment Program and other major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities across Louisiana, including broadband, resiliency, ports and rail.
LOUISIANA STATE
agnetwest.com

Passage of Infrastructure Investment Bill Largely Supported by Ag

The U.S. House of Representatives has officially passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 228 to 206. Back in August, the Senate had passed the bill by a vote of 69 to 30. The bipartisan infrastructure package will address multiple areas of need for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. Several agricultural groups have issued messages of support for the legislation moving one step closer to being signed by President Joe Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbs19news

Warner, Kaine on bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va., released the following Friday night after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:. “With tonight’s passage in the House of Representatives, Congress is finally doing what it has been promising for generations:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PLANetizen

Historic 'Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act' Passes Final Hurdle in Congress, Heads to Biden for Signature

You might have heard over the weekend that the House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but you probably still have questions about what that all means. The word infrastructure has been connected to multiple bills over months (years, really) of political back and forth, so it's hard to tell what's progress and what's a setback.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Lauds Passage of $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement lauding the passage Saturday of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill package, saying the bill will help create quality jobs for Californians and support the modernization of state infrastructure. Infrastructure deal 18 hours ago. Biden on Infrastructure Bill: ‘This Is a...
POLITICS
thevistapress.com

Rep. Levin Issues Statement -House Advancing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Build Back Better Act

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) issued the following statement on his votes to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and advance the Build Back Better Act:. “Today, the House of Representatives made critical progress on the President’s vision by advancing the most significant legislation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ny.gov

Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul on Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Advancing the Build Back Better Agenda

"Congress has made good on its promise to deliver infrastructure funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, meaning New York will be able to make critical investments in our roads, bridges, and transit. This funding also helps make our infrastructure more resilient to climate change and will expand access to clean water, supporting New York's economic growth and improving public health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ForConstructionPros.com

Industry Celebrates Passage of Historic Infrastructure Investment

Better late than never, right? After weeks of party infighting and debate, House Democrats late Friday night clinched a long-sought victory on President Biden’s domestic agenda, passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill named the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA). The passage came after a progressive Democrats agreed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
speaker.gov

Floor Speech on H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the Floor of the House of Representatives in support of H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Thank you very much, Madam Speaker. And thank you, Mr. Chairman for your great leadership in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Local Leaders Support Passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Making a Major Federal Investment in Rebuilding Water Infrastructure

Washington, D.C. – As the U.S. House of Representatives approaches a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, local leaders across Wisconsin are praising U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin for her leadership on passing the bipartisan legislation in the Senate. The legislation makes a major federal investment to help local communities replace lead service lines and address PFAS chemicals so that we provide safe and clean drinking water to people across our state. Wisconsin will also receive support to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure so we are better prepared for the impacts of climate change and the next extreme weather events in our state.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

BUSINESS
floridanationalnews.com

Florida Democratic Party Chair Praises The Signing Of The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

As President Biden signs the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law today, Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz released the following statement:. “This infrastructure bill is a big deal for Florida. After four years of broken promises to deliver ‘infrastructure week’ under Trump, President Biden made good on his promise to bring Democrats and Republicans together to secure critical investments in our infrastructure.
U.S. POLITICS

