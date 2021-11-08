CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyAj1_0cq9C3o300

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's Red Notice and gave a small update on Wonder Woman 3 while appearing on NBC's Today on Monday.

Gadot portrays the world's greatest art thief and goes up against Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, which comes to Netflix on Friday.

"There was something so refreshing and new and exciting to be able to play a character that is not all perfect and good and pure," Gadot told Al Roker about the role.

Gadot also said she hopes there is a second Red Notice and spoke briefly on the development of Wonder Woman 3. The actress last portrayed the superhero in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

"We're working on it. It's in the mix, it's cooking. It's coming," Gadot said before adding that she knows what time period the movie takes place in, but that she can't disclose that information.

"There's so much about it I want to share but I just can't," she continued.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
International Business Times

Gal Gadot Reacts To Lynda Carter Joining 'Wonder Woman 3': 'I Love Her Dearly'

Gal Gadot has expressed her affection for the original "Wonder Woman," Lynda Carter, with whom she will team up for the upcoming third installment of the superhero franchise. The 36-year-old Israeli actress said "it means the world" to her to have her mentor on board for the new "Wonder Woman" movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

Blake Lively Has a Message for Ryan Reynolds After He Teases Her With Hiking Date Photo

Blake Lively is not upset about how her husband Ryan Reynolds cropped her in his recent Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of himself, his wife and their dog on a hike on Saturday, though less than half of Lively's face was in view. In her own follow-up post, Lively called Reynolds "the best Guy" and joked that at least her earrings were "in frame."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Al Roker
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice#Cooking#Wonder Woman 3#Nbc#Wonder Woman 1984#Rednotice
103GBF

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Sofía Vergara Drops Major Career News and 'Modern Family' and 'AGT' Fans Are Speechless

Sofía Vergara is ready to return to her acting roots — but not in the way folks may expect. Best known for portraying Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family for 11 seasons, the Colombian-born actress has been stepping in front of the cameras as herself since the show ended in April 2020. Now, after two seasons as a judge on NBC’s popular competition series America’s Got Talent, Sofía is excited to kick off her next project with Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Breaks Silence on Live-Action Snow White Casting

Gal Gadot will make Snow White's life a living hell. Gal Gadot has always been seen by fans as a symbol of inspiration and empowerment all thanks to her stellar performance as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. But despite playing arguably the most iconic female superhero in all of pop culture, Gal is still an actress through and through. Stepping out of her comfort zone, the Israeli stunner has agreed to take on the role of the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds enter a marriage of convenience in new trailer for ‘Red Notice’

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for ‘Red Notice’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ Review: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Compete in an Elaborate Easter Egg Hunt

Lifting its title from Interpol’s most-wanted list, “Dodgeball” director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s twisty treasure-hunt lark “Red Notice” blurs the lines between good guys and bad guys, and instead focuses on which of two notorious art thieves is better at breaking the law: sarcastic master forger Nolan Booth (a reliably whiny Ryan Reynolds) or his upscale nemesis, known only as “the Bishop” (a more wine-and-diney Gal Gadot). Their goal is to collect three ornamental orbs — worth some $300 million, but only as a set — originally gifted from Anthony to Cleopatra, then scattered to the corners of the globe. While Booth...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Red Notice Hits A Major Netflix Milestone, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds Respond

When Red Notice was first announced, it seemed destined to be a hit movie. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot sharing the screen, and a huge Netflix budget behind them, how could it not be? Though the movie was just released on the streaming platform, it’s already hit a major milestone. And now, the three stars are taking some time to thank their fans and celebrate their achievement.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy