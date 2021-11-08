CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Legal Expert Forum: Immigration Law

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) McKenna Cox, an immigration attorney with...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Letters: What kids are learning, Legal immigration

This letter is in response to Professor Elwood Watson’s piece on CRT. As a professor, I expected a more unbiased and thought-provoking article. Instead, it’s just another hate filled screed labelling conservatives as largely white, “bigoted, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic.” Conservative ETSU students beware. The outrage over CRT isn’t faux,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WOLF

Legal expert, superintendent reacts to Commonwealth Court mask ruling

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — The mask mandate required inside of K-12 schools has been overturned by the commonwealth court, stating that the Acting Health secretary lacked authority to issue such an order. The court sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate and others who sued to challenge the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Law#Immigration Attorney#Legal Expert Forum#Wjhl
eastcountymagazine.org

Immigrant Defenders Law Center

November 12, 2021 (San Diego) – A coalition of legal groups representing asylum seekers say that dozens of requests for urgent humanitarian parole have been ignored for weeks while others have been denied without adequate explanation. The applicants include individuals and families with life-threatening medical conditions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
College of William and Mary

Local Immigrant & Refugee Experiences: A Discussion with the Immigration Law Clinic

Learn about the experiences and realities of immigrants and refugees in the Williamsburg/ Hampton Roads area in a discussion with guest speakers Nicole Alanko and Prof. Kern-Scheerer from the William & Mary Immigration Law Clinic! WMFIRE (W&M Fighting for Immigrant Rights & Equity) is hosting the discussion and will be raising funds for application fees for the clinic by raffling off a plant-themed care package. Please join us at McGlothlin 20 on November 4 at 8pm. If you have any questions for the speakers beforehand, feel free to submit your questions anonymously using this form: https://forms.gle/X4FY8MM3Yr5MNEHX7 or via WMFIRE's instagram @wmfire__
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
thesuffolkjournal.com

“White Borders” event discusses U.S. immigration laws and policies

Author Reece Jones discussed how the U.S. must grapple with its current immigration laws and how these policies have evolved over time at The Boston Public Library on Oct. 30. Jones wrote the book “White Borders: The History of Race and Immigration in the United States from Chinese Exclusion to the Border Wall” and is a professor in the department of geography and environment at the University of Hawai’i. He has researched immigration for over 20 years.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

He’s a Texas County’s Top Law Enforcement Official. What’s His Name Doing on an Oath Keeper Roster?

Sheriff Jeff Lyde, of Clay County Texas, prefers a thin-blue-line gaiter instead of a covid mask. And he shares right-wing memes on Facebook that express contempt for the federal government. In October he posted, “LET’S GO BRANDON!” — the right’s G-rated code for “fuck Joe Biden.” He posted meme in April likening Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi to Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from Dumb and Dumber. On the 4th of July, Lyde posted a graphic that read: “REMEMBER WHAT YOU’RE CELEBRATING: AN ARMED POPULATION REFUSED TO GIVE UP THEIR GUNS AND PAY THEIR TAXES.” Is this just a little edgelord...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy