Clouds & sunshine to start the week
Starting our Monday with some clouds as that sun was rising shortly after 6 a.m. now. We’ll see a mix of high clouds and sunshine off and on today with lighter winds than the weekend. Highs will slide a bit from the weekend’s warmer 80s, but will stay above normal and still feel great for November. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has more wind this week and a lot of sunny days.
