CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds & sunshine to start the week

8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dztt_0cq9Bikg00

Starting our Monday with some clouds as that sun was rising shortly after 6 a.m. now. We’ll see a mix of high clouds and sunshine off and on today with lighter winds than the weekend. Highs will slide a bit from the weekend’s warmer 80s, but will stay above normal and still feel great for November. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has more wind this week and a lot of sunny days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

WEATHER ALERT: High winds expected today and tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has issued a warning for high winds today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 1 to 10 p.m. affecting the entire Palouse area. Wind speeds are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph, with a high wind watch up to 55 mph a possibility. There is a potential for local gusts nearing 60 mph late Monday afternoon and evening.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clouds Sunshine#Sherry
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Warmer weather to start the week

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s on Monday morning across most of the area and most of the clouds will be out of here as you head out the door, too. The sunshine on Monday which helps us start our warm up. Highs in the mid 60s return on...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

A mild start to the week

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs3duluth.com

Quiet but cool start to the week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - This evening and tonight: For the rest of this evening, we are generally looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH. For tonight again, we are looking at partly cloudy skies overhead. It is definitely a cool one, though, with temperatures in the teens and the lower 20s closer to the lake. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.
DULUTH, MN
3 News Now

Warm Start To The Week

The warm-up continues today, pushing us well above average this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies help warm us into the mid and upper 60s across eastern Nebraska. The warmer weather won't reach western Iowa as well. Highs there will struggle to hit 60. We stay mostly clear overnight, cooling down into...
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Warmer weather to start the week

It has been a gorgeous fall weekend across North Texas. After one more cool night, we will see a significant warm up to start the week. Gusty south winds will also increase the humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong cold front will push through the area Wednesday night. There...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Sunshine to start the work week, but rain is in the forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Calm weather will continue through the overnight hours on Sunday with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 30′s. Clear skies will stick around for Monday with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the lower 40′s. Clouds start to move back into the area for Tuesday with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50′s. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s, lows in the mid 50′s. Showers and storms return for Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70′s. We’ll stay partly cloudy for Friday with highs in the upper 60′s and lows in the mid 50′s. We’ll remain dry for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60′s. A stray shower could pop up for Sunday, but most of us will stay dry with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60′s.
MERIDIAN, MS
hoiabc.com

Cool Start To The Week With Flurries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Grab the winter coat as you head out for Monday morning’s drive, as a cold start to the work week is in store. A bit of patchy frost is possible, as temperatures will run in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s for the morning drive.
PEORIA, IL
KSLA

Warm start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend with all of the sunshine that we had across the ArkLaTex. As we kick off a new week we are tracking warming temperatures to continue for the region. Highs through Wednesday will move from the mid-70s today to the low 80s by the time we get to our next cold front that arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. Behind the front we are tracking a significant drop in temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. This weekend temperatures should start to rebound, but we are tracking another potential weather maker on the way for Sunday with more showers on the way.
SHREVEPORT, LA
newschannel6now.com

Comfortable start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sunshine and clear skies are what you can expect for tomorrow’s weather. Monday will be warmer than this weekend with a high near 77. By Tuesday we will have a high near 83 then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WISH-TV

Cold start to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a cold start to the week with temperatures in the lower 30s and a partly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry with an outside chance of light flurries during the afternoon. Those will move out during the evening. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 30s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
8 News Now

8 News Now

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy