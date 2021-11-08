CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips

 7 days ago

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, cementing some of its gains against Intel Corp.

It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals like Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets and smaller rivals like Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Mark Porter)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

