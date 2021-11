Game shows have long been a television staple and it’s no different today, as “The Chase,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” and “Family Feud” and long-time favorites like “Jeopardy!,” “Wheel of Fortune,” and “The Price is Right” attest. With prizes such as cars, boats and cash, for decades game shows have been enticing audiences to play along from the comfort of their living rooms. Now discoverable via the newly published finding aid, the Goodson-Todman Collection held at the Library of Congress (previously outlined in a post last fall), holds glimpses into some of the most popular game shows of the 1950s and 1960s.

