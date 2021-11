Hogwarts Legacy is a game that Harry Potter fans have been waiting on for a good while now. After leaks and rumors surfaced online, we finally received confirmation of this game during 2020. The big grand reveal came from a PlayStation 5 event in September of 2020, but since then, it’s been scarce news regarding what the game will entail. While the developers, Avalanche Software, have been working on the title we still don’t know just when in 2022 we will get our hands on a copy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO