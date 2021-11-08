Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Explains How Burnham's Captaincy Changes the Show in Season 4

Sonequa Martin-Green and the crew of the USS Discovery are returning for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 on November 18, 2021. The new Discover season will continue the journey of the flagship Trek series on Paramount Plus, featuring Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham as she and her crew encounter a mysterious new threat in the far-off future of the 32nd century. In preparation for Disco Season 4, IGN spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and executive producer Michelle Paradise, asking the entire crew to discuss their favorite moments from Star Trek Discovery so far. We got a wide range of responses, from the Mirror Universe of the "Terra Firma" Season 3 episodes, to the drunken hijinks of Discovery Season 1's "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" through the famous toothbrush scene featuring Rapp and Cruz, del Barrio's Trill cave experiences in "Forget Me Not," Grudge the cat bringing the unexpected to a scene with Wiseman, and more. Watch the full video for the Star Trek: Discovery cast's best and favorite moments from the Trek show so far!

