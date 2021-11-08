Laketran offering free rides to veterans this week

Laketran is honoring veterans with a weeklong discount on transit services.

The transit agency is offering free rides to veterans this week, beginning Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13.

Laketran customers on Local Routes and Park-n-Ride will need to inform their driver that they are a veteran when they board the bus, and their trip will be free. Dial-a-Ride customers should inform Laketran of their veteran status when scheduling their reservations.

Each year, Laketran provides nearly 9,000 Dial-a-Ride trips to Lake County veterans to access healthcare appointments.

“Serving our veterans is important to us. They did an amazing amount of things for our country, While this isn’t a huge thing, it is something for us to give back,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “We’ve had a great partnership with the lake county veterans service commission and the lake county commissioners office providing rides to the VA and anywhere a veteran needs to go for a medical appointment.

For over 25 years, Laketran has operated a special Veterans Medical Transportation service, in partnership with Lake County Veterans Service Commission and Lake County Commissioners. The Veterans Medical Transportation provides free door-to-door, Dial-a-Ride transportation for Lake County veterans and their spouses to the county’s VA outpatient clinic, administration office, and the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in University Circle.

Laketran expanded the program to include free Dial-a-Ride transportation to any adult daycare or medical appointment for Lake County veterans, either in Lake County or to University Circle hospitals.

