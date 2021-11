Scream franchise star is always open to having a little fun with the character of Gale Weathers. The Cougar Town actor has taken time out to poke fun at her character's infamous bangs from Scream 3, and last night she celebrated Halloween with a little Ghostface dance party on Instagram. In the short video, Cox reminds fans that Ghostface is "always someone you know," and shows off a group of Ghostfaces, all dancing in unison, challenging her followers to guess which of them is her. That wasn't the entirety of the Scream fun, though, as she also shared a photo of a number of her party guests, who unexpectedly showed up dressed like the characters from Scream (yes, including one who had those bangs).

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO