CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Oanest Bakery opens in former space of Bloom Bakery

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yELhe_0cq9BJsd00

Oanest Bakery, a new bakery with a social mission, has opened in the former location of Bloom Bakery in Cleveland State University’s Campus District.

Internationally renowned chef Maurice Chaplais and entrepreneur Logan Fahey, both of whom were cofounders of Bloom Bakery, partnered once again to bring the bakery, located at 1938 Euclid Avenue, to life.

Oanest Bakery will expand on the former Bloom Bakery’s social mission and business model as a second-chance employer.

“This is an exciting milestone in our pursuit of our core social mission,” said Fahey. “Many former Bloom Bakery employees will continue to be part of our team, and we look forward to offering the same great food to our customers, while expanding to become a commercial kitchen producing the Oanest bar. We expect this to enable us to provide even more job opportunities as a second-chance employer and to have an even greater impact on the community.”

The bakery will offer pastries, coffee, breakfast and lunch items, as well as corporate catering and wholesale services.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue our partnership and give back to the community while expanding our offerings of high-quality products to the local, national, and international markets,” Chaplais said. “We are also excited about the launch of the Oanest bar. It has been the most popular menu item at bakeries I have been associated with around the world, and we look forward to introducing it to the general market.”

At the bakery, Chaplais and Fahey will produce a new “We Care” bar, an all-natural granola bar that will be distributed to grocery stores and boutiques in the U.S. and the U.K.

The bakery opened to the public on Nov. 8 and will host a grand opening celebration on Nov. 30.

RELATED: Bloom Bakery employees face financial uncertainty following closure

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
Southwest Times Record

'The Cheesecake Lady' takes on the Bakery District

Any baker knows that finding the balance for a perfectly light and creamy cheesecake is no easy feat, but Shandrah Bremner has nailed the process and is bringing her talents to the Bakery District. Bremner, who is originally from southeastern Oklahoma but has, started making cheesecakes around 15 years ago....
FORT SMITH, AR
kpcw.org

The Tina’s Bakery

Sweet and savory treats made from scratch, every day, with love can be found at The Tina’s Bakery located at the Park City Outlet Mall. The Bakery came to fruition as Agostina and Valentina from Argentina sought to bring their family recipes with south American flavors to the area.
PARK CITY, UT
phl17.com

Flying Monkey Bakery has your Thanksgiving sweets

Elizabeth Halen owner of Flying Monkey Bakery will be showing us her amazing Thanksgiving sweets! Halen opened Flying Monkey Bakery in October 2010 and quickly became a sweet sensation inside Philadelphia’s famous Reading Terminal Market. Every whoopie pie, brownie and cookie is lovingly baked from scratch in small batches. Fresh ingredients are the key to our delicious pastries and we take great pride in serving you and your family baked goods made with only real butter, sugar and eggs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Youtube Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Food Drink#Bloom Bakery
cleveland19.com

Shuttered Bloom Bakery co-founders return to CSU district with new concept

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great news for Cleveland State district pastry enthusiasts! The Oanest Bakery opened its doors Monday in the former location of the shuttered Bloom Bakery. Bloom, whose social mission was to hire those with barriers to employment like those recently incarcerated, provided customers with baked goods and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Washingtonian.com

The Inn at Little Washington’s All-Day Country Cafe and Bakery Is Now Open

The last time chef Patrick O’Connell took a casual approach to dining in Virginia wine country, the year was 1978 and he’d just opened The Inn at Little Washington—then a 50-seat restaurant with no alcohol—in a former car garage. Fast forward 43 years, three Michelin stars, and countless celebrity visitors later, and The Inn’s 24-acre “campus” is welcoming a dressed-down dining option once again. Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery, located in a former gas station off the village square, is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whereyat.com

Parkway Bakery is Selling Thanksgiving Po-boys for a Cause

Parkway Bakery & Tavern will once again join forces with the Al Copeland Foundation to defeat cancer. Starting on the first Wednesday of November (November 3), the bakery will be selling its coveted 11-inch Thanksgiving delight--a poorboy (also known as a po-boy) filled with roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce--as part of their annual #IDidItForTheTurkey fundraiser.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Excellent Pop-Up Bakery Dō Is Opening a Bread Shed in Austin

Pop-up bakery Dō is opening a permanent location in Austin this month. Owner and baker Camila Velez plans on opening Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed in the Chestnut neighborhood at 2902 East 12th Street as part of the forthcoming outdoor space Camp East in late November. Velez’s new venture will take...
AUSTIN, TX
adelnews.com

Maddie Cakes Bakery opens its doors in Perry

The display case at Maddie Cakes Bakery was empty just a few hours after its grand opening. The Perry Chamber of Commerce stopped by at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 for a ribbon cutting and only a few cupcakes and cookies were left, which didn’t last long. “It was very...
PERRY, IA
northernvirginiamag.com

DC’s Rise Bakery Always Wanted a Shop in Sterling. They Opened This Week.

This week, Rise Bakery—DC’s first, 100-percent gluten-free bakery—opened its first Northern Virginia store in Sterling. It’s a “full-circle” moment for owner Mike Koritko, who initially lived in Sterling when he moved to the area for a job in product management consulting. Koritko has Celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, and he quickly realized there was a big opportunity to cater to the gluten-free community.
STERLING, VA
thesunpapers.com

GCIT Fresh Start Bakery Thanksgiving sale now open

Gloucester County Institute of Technology’s Fresh Start Bakery is happy to be offering its Thanksgiving sale this year. The following items are available:. Pepperoni Bread (limit 2 per person) Only the first 100 orders will be accepted. Orders will be ready for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 11 a.m....
FOOD & DRINKS
towncarolina.com

Veg Out Bakery-Style

In the spring of 2020, amid the intensity of a pandemic and global unrest, a new all-vegan bakery operation called basta. gained a following as a result of the owner’s desire to bring comfort food to friends and customers. But basta. isn’t the first Greenville bakery offering items made with plant-based ingredients; for several years, vegan-friendly baked goods have been available on a variety of menus around town. Today 6 percent of U.S. consumers profess to be vegan, a 500 percent increase over the last seven years. Greenville continues to ride this wave that’s sweeping the country, bolstered in 2020 by a growing focus on sourcing sustainable ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
wccbcharlotte.com

Amélie’s Announces Relocation Of Flagship NoDa Bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s beloved French bakery, Amélie’s, is set to move its NoDa flagship location by spring of 2022. Officials with the bakery say they have already signed the lease to the new location just 1.2 miles away on East 36th Street (from its original NoDa location on N. Davidson Street).
CHARLOTTE, NC
rvahub.com

Cookie Monster Rejoices as Tablespoons Bakery Opens on Wednesday

The cookie bakery doing wonderful things and making good cookies posted the announcement on Instagram. A ton of love, hard work, sprinkles, and late nights have built up to this announcement. And, here we are: we will open our doors to the community next Wednesday! 🎉. Our Cookie Crew cannot...
FOOD & DRINKS
sonomamag.com

Quail and Condor Bakery Owners Opening Healdsburg Sandwich Shop

The owners of Quail and Condor bakery in Healdsburg (149 Healdsburg Ave.) have announced they will open a new bread and sandwich shop called Troubadour at the former location of Moustache Baked Goods (381 Healdsburg Ave.) in late November. Chefs-owners Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey (formerly of. ) describe their...
HEALDSBURG, CA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy