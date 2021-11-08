CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: A ghost haunts Native bookstore in Erdrich’s latest

By ANN LEVIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
This cover image released by Harper shows "The Sentence," a novel by Louise Erdrich. (Harper via AP)

“The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins)

When she isn’t writing bestselling novels that explore Native American life, Louise Erdrich runs a bookstore in Minneapolis that sells Native literature and art. Her latest book, “The Sentence,” combines her interest in both in a shaggy-dog ghost story that unfolds over a year in a city scarred by the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.

Most of the novel is narrated by a woman known at first only as Tookie, who, in the space of 30 pages, goes from being a drinking, drugging Native outlaw to a “bookish nerd” devoted to her husband, Pollux, a former tribal police officer who helped send her away to prison but now makes designer furniture in their gentrifying neighborhood. Tookie credits her somewhat head-spinning transformation to “the most important skill I’d gained in prison… how to read with murderous attention” — a talent that also lands her a job at a Native-run bookstore that bears a striking resemblance to Erdrich’s own Birchbark Books.

By the second chapter we’ve been introduced to the ghost of Flora, a devoted reader and loyal customer who, when she was alive, yearned to identify as Native to atone for the sins of her white timber baron ancestors. Her spectral visits to the store — and her murky origins— upend Tookie’s life, at least temporarily, and shed light on her own troubled family history. In a larger sense all of the major characters in the novel are haunted by the ghosts of American history, including centuries of racially motivated violence and hatred.

Erdrich, one of the most gifted writers in the country, whose 2020 novel “The Night Watchman” won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, does many things well in this book — it is filled with vivid characters, naturalistic dialogue, and startlingly beautiful descriptions of babies and the natural world.

But it often feels as if she has written three or four separate sagas — a bookseller’s memoir, a family drama centered on Tookie, Pollux and their adopted daughter; a convoluted, overly symbolic ghost story; and a diaristic account of the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown and aftermath of Floyd’s murder — and smushed them together in one novel.

According to the epigraph, from the Minneapolis-based Korean American poet Sun Yung Shin, “From the time of birth to the time of death, every word you utter is part of one long sentence.” If that is true, then “The Sentence” still deserves consideration because notwithstanding its flaws, it is an inextricable part of this brilliant writer’s “one long sentence” and life’s work.

Comments / 0

NPR

Louise Erdrich's disquieting new novel will keep you on your toes

This is FRESH AIR. Louise Erdrich's new novel, "The Sentence," takes place in a haunted bookshop over a recent and very momentous year from November 2019 to November 2020. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan has a review. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: "The Sentence" - It's such an unassuming title and one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

Pulitzer Prize-winner Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence' a love letter to readers

One may read a sentence, write a sentence, be sentenced. The word’s meaning is informed by power: who wields it, who is subject to it. In Louise Erdrich’s dazzling sentence-soaked new novel "The Sentence" (HarperCollins), a woman named Tookie grapples with how the claims of the past – lineage, brutality, love – come to shape and illuminate the present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Entertainment Weekly

The Sentence review: Louise Erdrich captures the quietly simmering fury of summer 2020

How soon is too soon to relive a global trauma? Even now, as the coronavirus stubbornly lingers in the United States, fiction set against its arrival — and the rest of the tumultuous backdrop of 2020 — is steadily rolling out. After winning a Pulitzer Prize for last year's The Night Watchman, inspired by the life of her grandfather, Louise Erdrich releases a follow-up that's as timely as it is unexpected: a pandemic ghost story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

‘The Sentence’ is among Louise Erdrich’s most magical novels

The coronavirus pandemic is still raging away and God knows we’ll be reading novels about it for years, but Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence” may be the best one we ever get. Neither a grim rehashing of the lockdown nor an apocalyptic exaggeration of the virus, her book offers the kind of fresh reflection only time can facilitate, and yet it’s so current the ink feels wet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: Tales Of Our City’s Ghosts

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s officially spooky season, and if you enjoy ghost stories, you’re in for a scare. Chicago is full of rich and haunted history. This Halloween week, we’re bringing you some of those sinister stories. 1) The Eastland Disaster: On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland was parked along the Chicago River when it capsized. Ever since, people have reported hearing and seeing apparitions near the site of the disaster, and at the makeshift morgue that later became Harpo Studios. 2) The Liar’s Club: The famous bar at 1665 W. Fullerton Ave. has been in business since 1995. You may have...
CHICAGO, IL
