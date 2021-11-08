Two Teams Emerge as Landing Spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was listed on the inactive list for the Cleveland Browns yesterday due to his release not being processed until today. Then, Beckham Jr. will have 24 hours on the waiver list for teams to potentially claim him.

To claim the wide receiver it would cost nearly $8 million dollars, he is unexpected to be claimed.

After that, likely Tuesday, Beckham Jr. will begin to pick his next destination. It has come out of his camp that he wants to play with a contender and in a winning environment. Believe it or not, he is leaving one of those. So, for any teams in a rebuild that are hoping to get their young quarterback a weapon, it is not going to happen. Beckham Jr. will be playing for a team he thinks has a shot at winning. Also, he wants to get the ball obviously after his time in Cleveland.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that there are a pair of teams to watch for following Beckham He’s time on the waiver list. The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are two teams to watch.

New Orleans was noted to be the only team that actually had talks with the Browns involving a deal around Beckham Jr.. Michael Thomas is out for the season and the Saints need wide receiver help bad. New Orleans is riding on a backup quarterback and Deante Harris is their leading receiver. However, the team has a 5-3 record and plans on continuing the winning ways. Grabbing Beckham Jr. would help out their offense due to the fact they lack such talent at the position.

Seahawks are good at wide receiver, but as Rapoport noted they don’t mind taking chances on guys like Beckham Jr.. Seattle has done it before and one that stands out is Josh Gordon. The Seahawks were spiraling downward before their bye week without Russell Wilson, but he should be back soon.

The Seahawks are top heavy at the wide receiver spot. It is hard to find a better duo than DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Beckham Jr. would likely fill in that third option spot, something he isn’t primarily used to. No, the LSU product didn’t receive the ball in Cleveland a ton. He always attracted the best corner from the opposite team and was looked at as the Browns’ primary target.

Being in Seattle would be a different look for him, one that possibly allows him easier matchups. Metcalf is going to take on the oppositions best defensive back majority of the time, it would open opportunity for Beckham Jr.. Wilson is one of the league’s better quarterbacks and could potentially build a good bond with Beckham Jr.. It is also realization that 13 could be a rental for a year and then be an unrestricted free agent. Beckham Jr. could take a prove-it deal for the remainder of the season.

It won’t be long before Beckham Jr’s next destination is known. For now these two teams look like potential landing spots and could make sense as long as Beckham Jr. passes through waivers.

