CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Two Teams Emerge as Landing Spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmGVm_0cq9B4iz00

Odell Beckham Jr. was listed on the inactive list for the Cleveland Browns yesterday due to his release not being processed until today. Then, Beckham Jr. will have 24 hours on the waiver list for teams to potentially claim him.

To claim the wide receiver it would cost nearly $8 million dollars, he is unexpected to be claimed.

After that, likely Tuesday, Beckham Jr. will begin to pick his next destination. It has come out of his camp that he wants to play with a contender and in a winning environment. Believe it or not, he is leaving one of those. So, for any teams in a rebuild that are hoping to get their young quarterback a weapon, it is not going to happen. Beckham Jr. will be playing for a team he thinks has a shot at winning. Also, he wants to get the ball obviously after his time in Cleveland.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that there are a pair of teams to watch for following Beckham He’s time on the waiver list. The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are two teams to watch.

New Orleans was noted to be the only team that actually had talks with the Browns involving a deal around Beckham Jr.. Michael Thomas is out for the season and the Saints need wide receiver help bad. New Orleans is riding on a backup quarterback and Deante Harris is their leading receiver. However, the team has a 5-3 record and plans on continuing the winning ways. Grabbing Beckham Jr. would help out their offense due to the fact they lack such talent at the position.

Seahawks are good at wide receiver, but as Rapoport noted they don’t mind taking chances on guys like Beckham Jr.. Seattle has done it before and one that stands out is Josh Gordon. The Seahawks were spiraling downward before their bye week without Russell Wilson, but he should be back soon.

The Seahawks are top heavy at the wide receiver spot. It is hard to find a better duo than DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Beckham Jr. would likely fill in that third option spot, something he isn’t primarily used to. No, the LSU product didn’t receive the ball in Cleveland a ton. He always attracted the best corner from the opposite team and was looked at as the Browns’ primary target.

Being in Seattle would be a different look for him, one that possibly allows him easier matchups. Metcalf is going to take on the oppositions best defensive back majority of the time, it would open opportunity for Beckham Jr.. Wilson is one of the league’s better quarterbacks and could potentially build a good bond with Beckham Jr.. It is also realization that 13 could be a rental for a year and then be an unrestricted free agent. Beckham Jr. could take a prove-it deal for the remainder of the season.

It won’t be long before Beckham Jr’s next destination is known. For now these two teams look like potential landing spots and could make sense as long as Beckham Jr. passes through waivers.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network#The New Orleans Saints
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett takes shot at coaching staff after Browns’ embarrassing loss to Patriots

Myles Garrett knows exactly what went wrong for his team after the New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 showdown. The Patriots obliterated the Browns 45-7, with Cleveland’s rushing and passing game effectively shut down by New England. Baker Mayfield was able to throw only one touchdown, completing just 11 of 21 pass attempts for 73 yards. Not to mention that he had one interception.
NFL
Awful Announcing

“I’m not addressing that, Tony”: Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski’s response to Tony Grossi is the latest odd ESPN Cleveland moment

850 AM WKNR, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Cleveland, has come up a whole lot here over the years. A few of those moments include host Tony Rizzo challenging fans planning an 0-16 parade to a fight, contributor Sabrina Parr claiming Jabrill Peppers was “on the lean and the molly” (for the record, Peppers denied doing “whatever drugs” Parr claimed he did, and the station then parted ways with her and buried her rant behind a paywall), and host Aaron Goldhammer eating literal horse poop on air as part of a Baker Mayfield bet. But the most-regularly-appearing ESPN Cleveland figure in our archives is Tony Grossi.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
BrownsDigest

Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns badly need a win on Thursday Night Football, whether it is admitted or not. Cleveland is coming off a pounding at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, a game where injuries continued to pile up. Cleveland surely won’t be a full health against the Denver Broncos, but...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Browns’ Case Keenum: ‘I’m Built for This’

Case Keenum will be running the offense on Thursday night football, as he will start his first game with the Cleveland Browns. As already noted, Baker Mayfield will miss Thursday night’s game with a shoulder injury. Going into the Broncos’ matchup Keenum is not lacking any confidence. In fact his...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Winners and Losers: Cleveland Browns out Last Denver Broncos

The Cleveland offense was unable to finish drives at times and the Browns still found a way to defeat the Denver Broncos on Thursday night football despite scoring just 17 points. Case Keenum stepped in for the injured Baker Mayfield and did his job. It maybe wasn’t a great performance,...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Baker Mayfield Playing Against Steelers "Absolutely" Possible

In his media availability on Wednesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was optimistic about his chances of suiting up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, responding "Absolutely" to the possibility of playing. Mayfield likely would have played against the Denver Broncos had the Browns let him, but it's nevertheless notable that he...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
332
Followers
639
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy