Panthers 6 Patriots 24: Two takeaways from Carolina’s Week 9 loss to New England

If you really thought the Panthers were going to be magical Super Bowl Champions overnight, you have no clue what hard work looks like. It takes years upon years of hard work and patience to become elite. Panthers fans have to be patient. It is the second year into Matt Rhule's coaching career. He could become a great coach. He sucks for now. But that is only temporary. Guess what? The same is true for the owner. If you're patient with David Tepper after three years of trading for CJ Henderson, signing Eric Reid, firing the best head coach in team history, firing the best quarterback in team history, having zero patience with any young quarterback on the team at all, actually trying to make an offer for DeShaun Watson, and even listening to the Charlotte media without slapping someone's mouth closed, then why can't you be patient for a little while until the Panthers get their young leadership in the qb position developed? It's not like the team is built to be all about the offense anyway. It's probably going to be about 2023 until Sam Darnold can learn and grow well enough to become a Pro Bowl Quarterback. It took two horrible seasons before Terry Bradshaw could become Terry Bradshaw. Even Peyton Manning had growing pains.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO