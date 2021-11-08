CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars 9, Bills 6: Game Balls For Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot

By John Shipley
 7 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a statement on Sunday, knocking off the AFC's best team in the Buffalo Bills in the form of a 9-6 slugfest that the young Jaguars came out the other side of as winners.

It was the kind of win that the masses didn't expect, with the Bills a 14.5-point favorite despite being the road team. It was the kind of dominant and physical win over a top team that can give a young team a newfound sense of confidence, simply because they know they outplayed a team that was seen as potentially the NFL's best.

"You hope to get more accustomed to winning, which I believe we will, but that's a very -- I think Shad said it one time, there's a perception of Jacksonville, there's a perception of this team, oh, the locker room this, the locker room that. That's a great locker room," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said after the win.

"I've been saying that all year long. We've had some close games, they've stuck together, and we just beat one of the best teams in the NFL. I'll fight for that locker room. I believe in that locker room. If someone has something negative to say about that locker room, they're incorrect.

But which players helped propel the massive upset win? It takes an entire team effort to hold a team like the Bills to just six points, forcing three turnovers and sacking Josh Allen four times in the process. But in every NFL win, there are individual performances that stand out and help make the ultimate difference.

So, which Jaguars earn game balls for this week's win over the Bills? From the offense to the defense and the special teams, we break it down below.

Offense

It is harder to find a performance that stands out on the offense this week. The Jaguars got more first downs via penalty (six) than they did through either the air (five) or rushing (five). The Jaguars rushed the ball at just 2.9 yards a clip and turned it over inside the red-zone on one rush. The passing game wasn't much better outside of C.J. Beathard's handful of snaps, with Trevor Lawrence finishing the contest 15-of-26 (57.7%) for 118 yards (4.5 yards per attempt). Lawrence himself said after the game that he was kicking himself for missing two fourth quarter third-down throws to Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones.

As such, this week's offensive game ball goes to a player who doesn't touch the ball. Instead, this week's offensive game ball goes to left guard Andrew Norwell. Norwell has consistently been the best offensive lineman on the roster this season, in large part because the Jaguars have sustained injuries throughout the season along the offensive line.

The Jaguars largely played a conservative game on Sunday, in part due to their defensive dominance and in part due to the fact that they were down to three backup offensive linemen against an elite Bills defense. Norwell was one of just two starters to play and he consistently held his own against the Bills, especially Ed Oliver. Norwell was stout in pass-protection with a rookie left tackle next to him and gave the Jaguars a chance to at least eat some clock on the ground.

Defense

I am going to offer up two defensive game balls here. There could be plenty more considering the Jaguars' complete dominance of the Bills' offense, both in the trenches and in the secondary. The Jaguars also got stellar performances out of both Myles Jack and Damien Wilson, with Wilson providing an elite day in terms of consistency as a tackler, and Jack making several big plays in space.

Rudy Ford also had a massive performance, intercepting Allen once, recording six tackles, and breaking up three passes, including Allen's final pass of the game. Taven Bryan had the best game of his career as well, recording two sacks in the same game for the first time in his NFL career.

But instead, the game balls go to the Jaguars' starting edge defenders in Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot. Smoot and Allen helped the Jaguars record two of the team's three turnovers and simply dominated the Bills' defensive front, with Allen recording one of his best all-around efforts as a pro and with Smoot making massive plays as a pass-rusher and as a run defender.

Allen finished the game with eight tackles, one sack, five pressures, one quarterback hit, two tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Allen provided consistent pressure on Buffalo's Josh Allen and was one of the biggest reasons the Bills were unable to move the ball into the end zone, putting in a Pro Bowl-level performance.

"Josh has been really great all year, but he hadn't had the help inside," Meyer said after the game. "We have not had that -- so I thought -- especially Roy was hurt a few weeks, Taven Bryan came in and did a heck of a job, Adam Gotsis, and Jihad Ward gave great penetration inside, and that forced the quarterback, a lot of those sacks you saw when he was scrambling away from the interior pressure. Really it's a combination of both, but those guys are great. But the interior pressure really set up a lot of things."

For his part, Smoot recorded one sack, seven pressures, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble on Josh Allen on 3rd-and-2 with 5:30 left in the game. Smoot consistently forced Allen to leave the pocket and gave right tackle Daryl Williams fits throughout the game, whether as a pass-rusher or while setting the edge.

"I mean, the way we came in today, we both were just like, we know they're going to throw it a lot. We know they have one of the quickest releases, so we were just like, we're just going to win," Smoot said after the game.

"Just focus on winning, and we never know what will happen. The DBs had locked up, so we had a lot of opportunities to be able to hit him (Bills quarterback Josh Allen). We (Smoot and Jaguars DE/OLB Josh Allen) were just like, hey, we just come to work every day, me and him. We train in the offseason together. We do everything together. We train during the week and we just focus on just coming out and balling every week, and that's what we did."

The Jaguars' entire defensive deserves a game ball (as does Joe Cullen and the coaching staff), but the Jaguars saw two especially elite performances from their edge defenders against veteran offensive tackles.

Special Teams

It is maybe a bit tougher to give Matthew Wright the game ball here after he missed three field goals (42, 47 and 42 yards) in a two-minute span. The field goals just looked off timing-wise and the fact they came one after another was bizarre, but Wright is still the player who scored the most points at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

Wright made three of his field goal attempts on Sunday, including a career-long 55-yarder in the first-half. Wright made the ultimate game-winning 21-yard chip shot at the end of the game, with this coming after the three missed kicks. Wright could have easily been unreliable after that point, but he still came through and ultimately was the Jaguars' only source of points on Sunday. Wright also handled kickoff duties for the first time this season, making Sunday his most active day as a Jaguar.

"Yeah, Matt, obviously we had that one where he missed one and missed like three on one shot because of the penalties, et cetera, but we have a lot of confidence, our players do. Our players love him. I think he had a 55-yarder today," Meyer said after the game.

"He's part of our team now. I made the comment after London most people didn't know who he was and now he's a big part of this team and they enjoy him. That's an injury waiting to happen if you have your punter kick off too many times, so Matt did a pretty good job."

Comments / 0

