Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have a Major Problem

This story developed faster than I would have ever imagined. I never saw Matt Rhule wanting to bring Cam Newton back. I just didn't think it would ever happen, even with how poor Sam Darnold has been playing. To me, signing Newton says that Rhule doesn't plan on turning back to Darnold. Doing so would create a lot of pressure on Darnold's shoulders and we've already seen that he has struggled to power through adversity when it hits. I'm under the assumption that this is Cam Newton's team from here on out once he becomes activated. Do I agree with the signing? Yes. When you look at the other options (P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley), they don't give you much of a chance to reach the playoffs. Although Cam has not played a single down this season, he is above and beyond better than those two and gives Carolina a fighting chance. Matt Rhule has repeatedly stated throughout the last couple of weeks that they will continue to look at ways to improve the team. Knowing that the play from Sam Darnold has been underwhelming this year, they would be failing to live up to their words by not pursuing Cam. I doubt this will be a long-term play for the Panthers but right now, this staff and front office is willing to do whatever it takes to win now. Newton gives them that chance.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO