Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have a Major Problem

Cover picture for the articleI'm sure I'm not breaking news to anyone reading this but the Panthers are doomed for a bad second half of the season. So bad that they could end up with a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, possibly higher. The one reason why? Sam Darnold. Look,...

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
Initial Thoughts on the Panthers Signing Cam Newton

This story developed faster than I would have ever imagined. I never saw Matt Rhule wanting to bring Cam Newton back. I just didn't think it would ever happen, even with how poor Sam Darnold has been playing. To me, signing Newton says that Rhule doesn't plan on turning back to Darnold. Doing so would create a lot of pressure on Darnold's shoulders and we've already seen that he has struggled to power through adversity when it hits. I'm under the assumption that this is Cam Newton's team from here on out once he becomes activated. Do I agree with the signing? Yes. When you look at the other options (P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley), they don't give you much of a chance to reach the playoffs. Although Cam has not played a single down this season, he is above and beyond better than those two and gives Carolina a fighting chance. Matt Rhule has repeatedly stated throughout the last couple of weeks that they will continue to look at ways to improve the team. Knowing that the play from Sam Darnold has been underwhelming this year, they would be failing to live up to their words by not pursuing Cam. I doubt this will be a long-term play for the Panthers but right now, this staff and front office is willing to do whatever it takes to win now. Newton gives them that chance.
Reacting to all the action in NFL Week 10

There is going all-in on winning in a given season and then there's what the Los Angeles Rams have done in 2021. Sean McVay's Rams have pushed more chips into the Super Bowl pot than any team could ever buy. The latest chip is a shiny one. Odell Beckham Jr....
Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn't joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he's waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don't realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he's still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
Look: Cam Newton's Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that's a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there's one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted "Missing the fall this year.". Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty's Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he's at the end...
Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he'll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has "a lot extra" motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he'll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
