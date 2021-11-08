How this Black woman managed to break up ‘old boys’ network’ on Mint Hill town board
By Théoden Janes
Rock Hill Herald
7 days ago
Sure, on the one hand, Twanna Henderson was thrilled last week to have been elected — as a woman, and as a person of color — to a seat on the Mint Hill town Board of Commissioners, which is currently populated entirely by white men. But she also had...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Five members of white nationalist group “Proud Boys” showed up at the New Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday evening. They entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting. None of the members of the Proud Boys formally addressed the board during public comment, but they gave […]
On Nov. 10, 1898, a mob descended on the offices of The Daily Record, a Black-owned newspaper in Wilmington, N.C. The armed men then moved into the streets and opened fire as Black men fled for their lives. Finally, the rabble seized control of the racially mixed city government. It...
MINT HILL, NC – Have you heard about the great things happening at the Mint Hill Library?. “People don’t realize what the library has to offer!” says Community Library Manager Anne Mavian. “A lot of times they think of the library as ‘Oh, storytime. I remember going there as a kid.’ But there’s so many resources available for adults. That that’s really a word we want to get out.”
Travis Savage, a North Carolina restaurant owner, says that when he went into work on the morning of Nov. 1 he saw the words “Get the hell out of Franklinton” on the sidewalk. Savage told WTVD that the message was written in chalk in front of The Jamaican Patty Shack,...
MINT HILL, N.C. — A local politician made history on Nov. 2, Twanna Henderson is now Commissioner-elect for Mint Hill Town. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Henderson is now the first Black female commissioner in Mint Hill. WCNC Charlotte got...
Elm City, N.C. — This week the Wilson County town of Elm City elected its first Black woman mayor along with the town’s first majority-Black board of commissioners. The newly elected leaders are looking to turn around a community that’s fallen on hard times. Located eight miles north of Wilson,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators and push carts are included in this review. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.
RALEIGH – A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of 12 states in which more than half the prison population is Black. Criminal-justice reform advocates say barriers to re-entry often mean people of color end up back behind bars. Yolanda Taylor, a former attorney...
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A presumed wolf-dog hybrid that escaped its enclosure over the summer in North Carolina has been found dead, officials said. She was found Monday off state Route 86 near Hillsborough and was believed to be “the last of the free-roaming wolfdogs in our area,” Orange County Animal Services spokeswoman Tenille Fox […]
A Greenville transgender woman who was shot to death earlier this month was the 45th violent death of a transgender, nonbinary or gender-nonconforming person in the United States, breaking last year’s record. Marquiisha Lawrence, who local authorities are identifying as Demarcus Martin, died in her Loop Street home, apparently after...
For the first time in state history, South Carolina could soon execute people on death row by firing squad. Though the S.C. Department of Corrections has already bought the squad more than $53,000 in equipment, it’s hiding key details. The state bought rifles, but won’t reveal what type. It purchased...
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Forty-five middle school students from North Carolina got sick Monday afternoon for an unknown reason. Sixth graders at Starmount Middle School in Yadkin County began complaining about feeling nauseous with headaches. Some students had thrown up. Only sixth graders were affected, neither seventh nor eighth-graders reported...
A retired race horse worth thousands of dollars was found shot to death Sunday at a boarding farm near York, officials said. The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of York, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who was missing for almost a month, has been found alive and safe in New York City, officials say.“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said on Thursday. “She will be returned to New Jersey shortly.”Mr Stephens did not provide any other information.Jashyah disappeared on 14 October after her mother sent her to pick up some groceries at a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. On Thursday, police released security camera footage of the teen at that deli, where an older man...
It turns out sometimes the backdrop of a fairy-tale ending is the parking lot of a Walmart store. That was the case for Jane Billedeaux and Harris Putnam, who got married Saturday outside a Walmart on Kings Road near Myrtle Beach, where Billedeaux has worked as a host for nearly 15 years.
Norah Smitherman was a dedicated student who enjoyed working with kids at her North Carolina church, officials said. But the 17-year-old’s life was cut short when she was shot and killed last week, multiple news outlets reported. “Norah was a blessing and an inspiration to so many and losing her...
If you are looking to spend a nice long weekend in North Carolina, we have put together a list of 5 amazing places to choose from. Here are our top picks:. Looking for small-town charm and plenty of adventure? Brevard offers the best of both worlds. Located about 35 miles southwest of Asheville, Brevard sits in Transylvania County, known as the "Land of Waterfalls." Grab a map and explore the region's more than 250 waterfalls with your sweetheart by your side. Venture to Pisgah National Forest to snap a selfie in front of Looking Glass Falls, one of North Carolina's most photographed waterfalls. For more impressive photo-ops, seek out Whitewater Falls – called the "King of Waterfalls" – as it's the highest waterfall in the eastern United States. For help capturing the best photos of the falls and the surrounding mountains, sign up for a guided photo tour.
Neighbors of Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte are horrified and incensed after spotting wandering deer with arrows shot through their heads. “So awful,” a woman from the Starmount neighborhood in south Charlotte posted on NextDoor. “I occasionally hunt and this disgusts me,” a resident of the Preston Flats community...
The North Carolina Department of Labor fined a construction company for a trench collapse that killed a worker. The collapse of the 10-foot deep trench at an Alexander County shopping center in May killed 38-year-old Taylorsville resident Shane Anthony Sharpe, McClatchy News reported at the time. Crews were working on...
Comments / 9