CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons Finds New Way To Avoid Sixers Fines

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of drama over the past couple of months. It is clear that Simmons no longer wants to be in Philly, and he is doing the bare minimum to make them think he will stay. While the team eventually stopped fining him,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Mental Health#Shams Charania#Hnhh
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
FanSided

3 guards Lakers should have acquired instead of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been a let-down for the Los Angeles Lakers, prompting the question of who would have been better than him for the team. Back in August, newly-acquired Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was ranked at the No. 10 point guard in the NBA. “Russ is ranked too low,”...
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dwight Howard Reacts To The Latest Ben Simmons News

Last year, Dwight Howard spent the season with the Philadelphia 76ers. During his time there he grew close to Ben Simmons. Simmons has been the talk of the NBA world in recent weeks, for obvious reasons. And while most of the NBA world seems to have a good grasp on the situation, Howard believes it’s all been blown a bit out of proportion.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

ANOTHER SIXERS WIN, AND BEN SIMMONS IS LOOKING LIKE A FOOL!

The Sixers won another game last night with a thinned-out line-up: Tobias Harris (COVID), Danny Green (hammy) and Ben Simmons (head case) were all missing. And yet Philly won again. Proving again that they are better off without crybaby Simmons. And that their bench is about five times better than...
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers resume fining Ben Simmons for missing games

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Philadelphia 76ers stopped fining All-Star guard Ben Simmons for missing games, practices, workouts and meetings on Oct. 22 after he informed the team he wasn't "mentally ready" to play. However, the organization reportedly was also displeased Simmons hadn't met with team doctors to discuss his mental status.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown traded to Sixers in S.S.’s latest piece

The recent rumblings surrounding the Boston Celtics has been the report that Brad Stevens and co. have reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers in regard to the availability of estranged All-Star, Ben Simmons, who is actually rumored to be interested in such a move, per a league source (subscription required).
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy