Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who was missing for almost a month, has been found alive and safe in New York City, officials say.“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said on Thursday. “She will be returned to New Jersey shortly.”Mr Stephens did not provide any other information.Jashyah disappeared on 14 October after her mother sent her to pick up some groceries at a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. On Thursday, police released security camera footage of the teen at that deli, where an older man...

