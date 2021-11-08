CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin Calls for Hiring of Police Officers to Monitor Guns on Set

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alec Baldwin is calling for every film and TV set that utilizes guns on set, fake or otherwise, to have the production hire a police officer to “specifically monitor weapons safety.”. Baldwin tweeted the statement from his Twitter account, which is now private, on Monday morning. It’s his latest...

