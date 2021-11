The sports world is reeling because Pedro Feliciano – the pitcher who spent nine seasons with the New York Mets – is dead. Here’s what we know. The baseball world was struck by tragedy on Monday (Nov. 8) upon learning that Pedro Feliciano was dead. “Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep,” tweeted ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez tweeted. “He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed 🇵🇷 #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad.”

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO