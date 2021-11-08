CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Columbus to host Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival, Friday, Nov. 19

 7 days ago

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Columbus will kick off the holiday season with a Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration on Friday, Nov. 19. From 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., the open-air outlet destination will be bustling with a wide range of family-friendly activities to get in the festive spirit, including Santa photos, holiday treats, ornament decorating and a hot cocoa bar. This event will culminate with the lighting of the tree to jumpstart holiday cheer!

The event launches the center’s Toy Drive for People in Need Inc., a local charity that has provided families and individuals of Delaware County with personal and emergency assistance for over 30 years. Throughout the holiday season, Shopper Services will be collecting toys, and guests who donate during this event will receive a free Tanger tote while supplies last!

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Columbus Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration

Festivities include ornament decorating, Santa photos, hot cocoa bar, and holiday treats

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Columbus, Center Courtyard

400 South Wilson Road

Sunbury, Ohio 43074

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public

Connect with Tanger Outlets Columbus on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/columbus.

IN THIS ARTICLE
