CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill journey west in first trailer for '1883'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVJLE_0cq984n900

Announced in February of 2020 and teased during the Super Bowl, Yellowstone fans will be happy to see another look at the spinoff prequel 1883 starring Sam Elliott , Billy Bob Thornton , Isabel May , and LaMonica Garrett .

Premiering December 19 on Paramount+ , the new series also stars Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill , and now we finally get a look at their characters, Margaret and James Dutton, in the gripping new teaser.

"I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place," the trailer begins with Margaret (Faith Hill) speaking, as views of untamed countryside emerge. "The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream and the dream is coming true. We are in the land of no mercy now." Following scenes of incredible hardship and civil war, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) can be seen defending his stagecoach from a band of marauders.

The new Yellowstone spinoff, created by Taylor Sheridan , follows the Dutton family on their journey west as they seek a better life in the "promised land," across America's Great Plains toward Montana.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said over the summer. “The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” Faith Hill added, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Season 4 of Yellowstone premiered on November 7 with back-to-back episodes on Paramount Network. 1883 will launch December 19, following new episodes of Yellowstone , with subsequent episodes available exclusively via Paramount+ .

Check out and favorite some of our all-new exclusive Country stations like Audacy New Country , Tailgate Crashers , Jake Owen's Tiki Tonk , Country Edge , and Katie Neal's Leading Ladies for more of the best from the female side of Country music.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott & Tim McGraw Talk Rough Conditions of ‘1883’ Filming: ‘First Month Was Brutal’

While filming first-season episodes of 1883, cast members Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw talk about the conditions out there. According to an article from Entertainment Weekly, Elliott, who will play Shea Brennan, wears the same wool clothing over and over again. He spends a lot of time on a horse. But there were a number of steamy scenes, and don’t think it was romantic.
FORT WORTH, TX
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
soundslikenashville.com

Tim McGraw Updates ‘Christmas All Over the World’ for 2021

Country superstar Tim McGraw has updated a feel-good Christmas tune from back in 2011, re-releasing “Christmas All Over the World” as nations continue to struggle with a global pandemic. With a lighthearted theme of seasonal joy and all-in-this-together warmth, the track strikes just the right tone of hope and togetherness...
CELEBRITIES
film-book.com

1883 (2021) Teaser Trailer: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill embark on a Journey West in the YELLOWSTONE Prequel [Paramount+]

Paramount+‘s 1883 (2021) teaser trailer has been released. The 1883 trailer stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton, James Landry Hebert, Sacha Seberg, Eric Bear, Andrew Heideman, Wayne Garner, Candice Faith Knight, Barry Williams, Neal Kodinsky, Krisztian Kery, Alex Fine, and Stephanie Nur.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
themusicuniverse.com

Tim McGraw releases Christmas multi-single

McGraw offers “Christmas All Over the World” and “It Wasn’t His Child” digitally. Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his festive new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child” via Big Machine Records. Now available for the first time on streaming, McGraw has gifted fans with a 2021 version of his song “Christmas All Over The World” fit with a feel-good message guaranteed to put listeners all over the world in the holiday spirit.
MUSIC
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Gave Us Our First Look at Tim McGraw as ‘1883’s James Dillard Dutton

We can all breathe a sigh of relief now that we know that the modern-day Dutton clan is alive and (relatively) well. However, the biggest shock of the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere came in the form of a dream (or perhaps a vision) that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had in a coma-induced state while recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fans were treated to their first look at Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton, the OG Dutton patriarch who will be the protagonist of the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

An Unexpected Death, And A Tease With Tim McGraw As Patriarch In Prequel ‘1883’ – WM Leader

SPOILERS AHEAD: The close of Season Three of Paramount’s wildly popular Yellowstone left major questions about the viability of the Dutton Clan and their sprawling ranch. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was shot up and left for dead by a roadside, as a slug hitting the cell phone in his shirt pocket was the only thing that kept his heart beating; daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) was cleaning out her office after being fired when the windows shattered onto the street after her assistant opened a box with a bomb packed in it. And Kayce (Luke Grimes) was last seen overturning his desk and returning fire as gunmen sprayed automatic weapon fire in his direction. And the list of suspects was great: could it have been black sheep son Jamie at the prodding of his murderous biological father (Garrett (Will Patton)? Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) who backed Dutton in numerous skirmishes, but covets his ranch? Or Market Equities, the huge financial enterprise bent on building an airport and turning the grounds of Yellowstone into a tourist destination, by using legal maneuvers like eminent domain? And what about Jimmy, the affable cowboy nursing wounds from the rodeo who, shamed by his barrel racing girlfriend about being being branded Dutton property, mounts an unruly horse and is promptly thrown and rendered unconscious.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Leading Ladies#Country#Paramount Network
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele opens up about pain of missing her son in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the pain of missing her young son, Angelo, in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The singer-songwriter alludes to her feelings about being separated from her son due to work demands in the track “Hold On”, from her forthcoming album 30.Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the US TV special Adele: One Night Only, the artist said that the song was inspired by advice given to her by her friends.“The lyrics of this song are so brutally honest,” said Winfrey, reading some of Adele’s lyrics back to her.“I’m such a mess / The harder that...
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy