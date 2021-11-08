See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill journey west in first trailer for '1883'

Announced in February of 2020 and teased during the Super Bowl, Yellowstone fans will be happy to see another look at the spinoff prequel 1883 starring Sam Elliott , Billy Bob Thornton , Isabel May , and LaMonica Garrett .

Premiering December 19 on Paramount+ , the new series also stars Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill , and now we finally get a look at their characters, Margaret and James Dutton, in the gripping new teaser.

"I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place," the trailer begins with Margaret (Faith Hill) speaking, as views of untamed countryside emerge. "The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream and the dream is coming true. We are in the land of no mercy now." Following scenes of incredible hardship and civil war, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) can be seen defending his stagecoach from a band of marauders.

The new Yellowstone spinoff, created by Taylor Sheridan , follows the Dutton family on their journey west as they seek a better life in the "promised land," across America's Great Plains toward Montana.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said over the summer. “The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” Faith Hill added, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Season 4 of Yellowstone premiered on November 7 with back-to-back episodes on Paramount Network. 1883 will launch December 19, following new episodes of Yellowstone , with subsequent episodes available exclusively via Paramount+ .

