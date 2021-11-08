CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Township, MI

A single-vehicle accident on Ready Road left a 25-year-old Monroe man in critical condition (Ash Township, MI)

On early Sunday morning, a 25-year-old Monroe man suffered major injuries after a car accident on Ready Road.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Ready Road, west of Berlin Road.

November 8, 2021

