Cancer

Immunotherapy-Chemotherapy Treatment Coupled with In-Depth Genomic Analyses Leads to Improved Survival for Patients with Mesothelioma

By Johns Hopkins Medicine
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Combining the immunotherapy agent durvalumab with the chemotherapy agents pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin may provide a new treatment option for patients who have inoperable pleural mesothelioma, a cancer of the tissues lining the lungs, according to a phase II clinical trial led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins...

www.newswise.com

NBC4 Columbus

New Treatment Limits Chemotherapy Side Effects

Sponsored Content by The Lung Cancer Foundation of America. Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among all Americans – more than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. And, while the statistics are a reminder of the severity of the disease, advances in lung cancer treatments are helping change the outcome for providing much needed hope for all diagnosed patients.
CANCER
MedCity News

A call for patients to resume routine cancer screenings and treatment

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States according to the CDC, after heart disease, with cancer screenings being an important preventative measure to reduce cancer occurrence and death. However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a drastic decrease in cancer screenings, including brain tumor detection. While...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Survival Unaffected From Addition of Ramucirumab or Merestinib to Standard First-Line Chemotherapy for Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer

Patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer who received either ramucirumab or merestinib in addition to standard first-line cisplatin and gemcitabine did not experience further survival benefit, although safety remained tolerable. The addition of ramucirumab (Cyramza) or merestinib to standard of care cisplatin and gemcitabine in the first-line...
CANCER
Nature.com

Efficacy of chemotherapy for malignant pleural mesothelioma according to histology in a real-world cohort

CheckMate 743 trial demonstrated survival benefit of immunotherapy in first line in MPM with some differences in the efficacy of chemotherapy according to histology. The objective of this study is to characterize the impact of chemotherapy according to histology in patients diagnosed with MPM at our institution. Clinical records of all MPM patients diagnosed at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital between November 2002 and April 2020 were reviewed. Associations between clinical variables and outcomes were assessed with Cox regression models. Survival data were calculated by the Kaplan"“Meier method. 189 patients were included with 76% of tumors classified as epithelioid subtype. First line chemotherapy was offered to 85% of patients. Median survival in overall population was 21.3Â months (95% CI 17.2"“24.3). We found that patients with epithelioid tumors had better overall survival (OS) and progression free survival (PFS). Median OS of epithelioid patients treated with first line chemotherapy was 26.7Â months versus 15.0Â months in non-epithelioid patients (HR 2.25 CI 95% 1.4"“3.4; p"‰<"‰0.001). Median PFS for patients with epithelioid tumors treated with chemotherapy was 4.8Â months versus 3.6Â months in non-epithelioid (HR 1.5 CI 95% 1.0"“2.3; p"‰="‰0.03). The improvement of outcomes in patients with epithelioid histology was detected in patients treated with cisplatin or carboplatin. Histology was not a predictive factor for the platinum agent sensitivity (p of interaction PFS"‰="‰0.09, p of interaction OS"‰="‰0.65). In our series, patients with non-epithelioid tumors presented worse prognosis. Although epithelioid tumors exposed to cisplatin had higher PFS, histology was not a clear predictor of chemotherapy efficacy.
CANCER
Daily Cougar Online

Mapping the Complexity of T Cells to Improve Immunotherapy

It is not an exaggeration to say that immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment. Nor is it boastful to say University of Houston M.D. Anderson Professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering Navin Varadarajan intends to make it better. Immunotherapy works by harnessing the power of the immune system and its ability...
HOUSTON, TX
targetedonc.com

Dendritic Cell-Based Immunotherapy Plus Second-Line Chemotherapy Shows Significant OS Increase for Patients with Ovarian Cancer

The combination of dendritic cell-based immunotherapy in the second-line of treatment for patients with ovarian cancer proves beneficial. Combining dendritic cell-based immunotherapy (DCVAC/OvCa) with second-line chemotherapy in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer did not improve progression-free survival (PFS) but did prolong overall survival (OS), according to data from Gynecologic Oncology.1.
CANCER
Medscape News

Common Finding Identified in Patients With Persistent Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia

Hair follicle miniaturization was a prominent feature of persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia (pCIA) in breast cancer survivors who presented to four specialty hair clinics, and treatment with minoxidil (sometimes with antiandrogen therapy) was associated with improved hair density, according to a recently published retrospective case series. "An improvement in hair density...
HAIR CARE
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab, Chemotherapy Improves Overall Survival, Progression-Free Survival for Patients With Biliary Tract Cancer

Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca), combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca), combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit to overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to the high-level results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial. The investigators said this is the first immunotherapy combination to demonstrate superior clinical outcomes over standard of care in a global, randomized trial in this setting.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

No Difference in Survival for Younger, Older Patients With Metastatic CRC

A recently published study has shown no difference in survival outcomes for patients under 50 with colorectal cancer, despite greater treatment intensity and physical fitness. Younger and older patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) have a similar survival rate despite greater treatment intensity and physical fitness in younger patients, according to a recently published study from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.1 The study found no statistically significant difference in overall survival (OS) rate of patients younger or older than 50 years.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Miniature optical fiber treatment device for more effective cancer immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy, one of the most important and promising therapies for cancer treatments, is being used by oncologists to treat patients suffering from many different cancers including breast, cervical, colon, stomach, and skin. "However, an obstacle to achieving more than moderate success," said Rong Tong, assistant professor in the Department...
CANCER
Fox News

Experimental drug boosts immunotherapy treatment of pancreatic cancer in mice

An experimental drug helped boost effectiveness of immunotherapy treatment against pancreatic cancer in mice, according to a recent study published this week in the Journal for Immuno Therapy of Cancer. Researchers out of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, in Washington DC, found the drug BXCL701, an experimental dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP) inhibitor, increased the number of immune cells surrounding the tumor, resulting in slowing tumor growth, and in some mice, eliminated the cancer, according to a press release.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Combination Almost Doubles Survival in Untreated Mesothelioma

Survival in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) almost doubled versus historical rates with the immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) and pemetrexed (Alimta) chemotherapy, a small clinical trial showed. Median overall survival (OS) increased from 12.1 months for a historical control group treated with chemotherapy alone to 20.4 months with...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Solid-tumor cancer patients ineligible for clinical trials receive more immunotherapy but may not benefit

Cancer patients who are ineligible for clinical trials receive immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) at greater rates than patients who are trial eligible despite no survival benefit, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study, published in JAMA Oncology, suggests that the positive results for phase 3 clinical trial participants receiving ICI treatment may not translate to patients who are ineligible for trials due to factors such as organ dysfunction.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Immunotherapy Combo in Advanced RCC Led to More Time Off Treatment

Nearly one-fifth of patients with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) treated with nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the CheckMate 214 trial were alive and treatment free beyond 3 years. Among the phase III trial participants, the treatment-free survival (TFS) rate at 42 months was 18% for...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Factors Associated With Progression-free Survival, Overall Survival in the Treatment of Burkitt Lymphoma

Adam Olszewski, MD, associate professor of medicine in Alpert Medical School at Brown University, discusses the factors associated with progression-free survival and overall survival in the treatment of Burkitt lymphoma. Pharmacy Times interviewed Adam Olszewski, MD, associate professor of medicine in Alpert Medical School at Brown University, to discuss his...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

CHOP Study Finds Safest Treatment for Immunodeficiency Disorder is Not Cost Effective for U.S. Patients

Newswise — Philadelphia, November 15, 2021—Patients with a rare immunodeficiency disorder who are treated with lifelong immunoglobulin replacement therapy (IRT) have a lower risk of premature death than patients treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT), but they also have a reduced quality of life and must assume a substantial financial burden, according to a new study led by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Using a computational model to calculate the costs and benefits of IRT and HSCT for patients with agammaglobulinemia, the researchers concluded that the high cost of IRT in the U.S. undermines its cost-utility, particularly when compared to Canada and European countries, where the cost of IRT is nearly a third of what it is in the U.S.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
targetedonc.com

Experts Discuss Diagnostic and Treatment Options for a Patient With mCRPC

After 8 months on enzalutamide, a 75-year-old patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer showed a PSA level of 60.7 ng/mL, enlargement of known pelvic lymph nodes, and progressive disease. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Daniel P. Petrylak, MD of Yale School of Medicine and Susan F. Slovin, MD,...
CANCER
Newswise

New technique may lead to safer stem cell transplants

Newswise — For hard-to-treat leukemias, lymphomas and other blood cancers, stem cell transplantation is the gold standard of care. The procedure involves replacing a patient’s own blood-forming stem cells with a donor’s stem cells and, in the process, eradicating cancer cells in the blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow. But...
CANCER
Newswise

Noninvasive brain biopsy shows improved sensitivity in tumor detection

Newswise — Glioblastomas are aggressive brain tumors that are commonly diagnosed through a risky and invasive surgical biopsy. A team of researchers led by Hong Chen at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a noninvasive diagnostic method that may one day replace the tissue biopsy with a simple blood test.
CANCER

