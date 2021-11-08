CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns, mushrooms, THC vapes: Trove of drugs found at 2 homes on same street in Florida

By Tom Ingram
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HP5Z5_0cq97THM00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team found a trove of drugs and a drug manufacturing operation when serving search warrants at two houses on the same street Wednesday.

Two people — Crocket Dylan White and Reece Andrew Royce — were arrested after authorities found at the two homes on Old Hickory Drive “several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax, mushrooms, Xanax pills, Hydrocodone pills, heroin, MDMA, steroids, cocaine, and four firearms,” according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Behind one of the homes, authorities found a shed containing a what they described as a “lab” for growing “psychedelic mushrooms and manufacture vape pens with marijuana oil and edible gummies.”

White is charged with:

  • possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Royce is charged with:

  • possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver
  • four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said additional arrested are expected.

Authorities said additional arrested are expected.

Comments / 32

wordtoyourmother
7d ago

when they bust drug houses the people who own the house should lose the house and the state should be able to aquire it and sell it. half of the money from the home sales should go to take care of the homeless and animal shelters.

Reply(15)
21
RichCee
6d ago

Only 2 houses on the same street‼️....The hood I know every other house was a drug house nothing new it was enough money and drugs to go around. 💰💊💉😤🤐💭

Reply
5
2 injured, including off-duty officer, in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after two people, including an off-duty officer, were injured in a shooting overnight. According to BPD, the shooting happened at The Quest Club on 24th Street South around 3 a.m. Staff told the off-duty officer that a person had a gun inside the club. When the off-duty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
