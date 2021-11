UFC president Dana White lashed out at the “morons” who are complaining about a possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz fight. White recently revealed that he is going to offer Diaz the fight against Chimaev, who has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC these days following his big win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. However, Diaz doesn’t appear to be super interested in the fight. Quite frankly, there are a lot of fans who also don’t seem to be too keen on this fight booking, as there have been plenty of complaints by fans since the potential fight was rumored. However, White believes the people complaining about the fight are “morons.”

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO