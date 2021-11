From left, Jacksonville's Devin McCuin and Ryan McCown get ready for the start of a recent Indian game. McCuin hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from McCown in the closing seconds of the third period in Friday's game against Mount Pleasant. Both young men are juniors. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The JHS-Congratulations Play of the Game for the Mount Pleasant game was a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ryan McCown to Devin McCuin that came with :07 left in the third frame.

It was the second time in the game that the duo had hooked up to produce a touchdown for the Tribe.

McCown, went 20-38-2 for 191 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

McCuin led Jacksonville in receiving, with 14 catches for 137 yards.