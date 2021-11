We are almost at the halfway point of the season in the NFL (with there now being 18 weeks in a year we have an official break point), and plenty of teams have already played eight games which is just under half of the new 17. Three teams with eight contests under their belt reside in the NFC East and they don’t even have eight wins between them. While the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, and New York Giants all continue to flounder, the Dallas Cowboys are riding a six-game winning streak.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO