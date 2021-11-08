CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Money Monday: Fed interest rates, jobs report

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a busy one for the Federal Reserve, as it reported its...

Inflation costs money and jobs

More jobs than people to take them and more and more people quitting altogether presents a major problem for employers looking to recover and expand. Tom Vacar reports.
Money Monday: 2021 UBS investor survey

In mid-2020, a UBS Investor Watch survey found that investors were fearful, uncertain and reassessing what was most important to them. To provide us with the most recent findings of the 2021 UBS investor survey is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of touchstone wealth partners UBS – Bonita Springs.
Pressure on Fed to raise interest rates as US inflation

Pressure on America’s central bank to raise interest rates has intensified after rising energy costs, supply shortages and increased consumption sent US inflation surging to a level not seen for more than 30 years. Although the Federal Reserve has repeatedly insisted price pressures will prove “transitory”, financial markets were taken...
The Bank of England bottles it on interest rates

“The Bank of England has blinked,” says Patrick Hosking in The Times. Despite its own forecasts that inflation will hit 5% next April, the Bank last week again opted to hold British interest rates at a “three-centuries low of 0.1%”. Quantitative easing (QE) will also continue. Bad communication. The decision...
Job growth surpasses expectations in October: Here's what that means for interest rates

The employment market strengthened in October, with nonfarm payrolls rising 531,000, according to the latest employment report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The increase surpassed expectations after two months of weak employment gains in September and August. October's growth was led by employees added in the...
Despite a strong October jobs report, Black unemployment remains too high to justify the Fed’s recent decision to decrease bond purchases

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October jobs report, released November 5, provides generally positive news with total nonfarm payroll employment increasing by 531,000 compared to an increase of only 194,000 in September, since revised upward. The unemployment rate decreased to 4.6% from 4.8% in September. ManpowerGroup President Becky Frankiewicz said, “This morning’s numbers represent the beginning of a reconciliation between American companies and American workers.” Frankiewicz also suggested that, “As the stimulus ended, employers realized they needed to move closer to what workers want to bring them back in—with higher wages, greater flexibility and more focus on the health and well-being of their people.”
Fed Preaches Patience On Inflation, Jobs Show Verve And Interest Rates Fall

The Fed meeting and the October jobs report were the dominating market events in November’s first week. Both moved equity markets higher. On Wednesday, Fed appeared to have moved to a more dovish position regarding future interest rates than shown in their September “dot plots,” which markets use to judge when rate hikes would begin. (The “dots” are the individual FOMC member forecasts of future interest rates.) Then, on Friday, the jobs report (+531K Seasonally Adjusted) surprised Wall Street (+450K consensus), but it didn’t surprise us. By week’s end, markets appear to have been convinced that rate hikes are still a long way off.
Fed takes first step toward raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin slowing its massive monthly purchases of government bonds after months of economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, a first step toward raising its interest rate target. The central bank announced on Wednesday that it will start reducing its monthly purchases of $120 billion in...
History Warns The Fed Will Raise Interest Rates More, Not Less

“Currently, the December 2019 Fed Funds futures contract implies that the Fed will reduce the Fed Funds rate by nearly 75 basis points (0.75%) by the end of the year. While 75 basis points may seem aggressive, if the Fed does embark on a rate-cutting policy and history proves reliable, we should prepare ourselves for much more.”- Investors Are Grossly Underestimating the Fed.
NZD/USD Bounces on Strong Q3 Jobs Report, China PMI and Fed in Focus

New Zealand Dollar, Wall Street, NZ Jobs Report, China – Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set to move cautiously higher ahead of the Fed. New Zealand Dollar trimmed losses after strong Q3 jobs data. NZD/USD rebounds softly after intraday test of psychological level, EMA. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets may follow...
investorsobserver.com

Fed Meeting and Jobs Report Highlight Busy Week

Stocks started off the week with some modest gains as the S&P 500 rose 0.18% and the NASDAQ gained 0.63% on Monday. Investors eagerly await updates from the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week as it prepares to wind down aggressive stimulus efforts. Meanwhile, the October jobs report will give traders new data on how the economy is performing in the middle of a supply crunch and “Great Resignation”. Finally, more big names are set to release earnings reports this week as earnings season rolls on.
