Money Monday: Fed interest rates, jobs report

The Fed meeting and the October jobs report were the dominating market events in November’s first week. Both moved equity markets higher. On Wednesday, Fed appeared to have moved to a more dovish position regarding future interest rates than shown in their September “dot plots,” which markets use to judge when rate hikes would begin. (The “dots” are the individual FOMC member forecasts of future interest rates.) Then, on Friday, the jobs report (+531K Seasonally Adjusted) surprised Wall Street (+450K consensus), but it didn’t surprise us. By week’s end, markets appear to have been convinced that rate hikes are still a long way off.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO