A Hope 4 A Brighter Future

By Jerry Puffer
 7 days ago
It's "Annie's Project!" Annie's Project is a 6 week course for women in farming & ranching....

They Were IRON Women

They were the women who built our rails! They could break me in TWO! You can meet them in Chris Enss's book, "Iron Women-The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 7:30 on Puffman Sports Trivia. This tome is a riveting read for sure & comes barreling at you like a 100 mile an hour freight train. Chris Enss is a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about women of our Old West for more than 20 years, & you'll want to check this book out from TwoDot An imprint of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc. at: GlobePequot.com. Better yet, you can WIN one tomorrow morning on sports trivia. I'll have an "alphabetical" major league baseball question in the morning at 7:30.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sober Life Group-They’re KINGPINS!

Our Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be "taking it to the streets" this Saturday afternoon...actually, the "alleys!," the BOWLING alley! The Sober Life folks will be bowling down at the Branding Iron in Conrad from 2 until 4 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing...all the bowling will be FREE on Saturday, for Sober Life members.
CONRAD, MT
Shakespeare in the Schools Touring ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

BOZEMAN — For its 29th season, Montana Shakespeare in the Schools has hit the road with a tour of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The group will host 53 performances at 47 schools in communities throughout Montana and Wyoming. The tour began on Oct. 1 and runs through mid-December. To accommodate schools’ scheduling needs, productions are trimmed to 75 minutes, along with workshops for students that relate to the play.
BOZEMAN, MT
Chester Young People Step Up

The Chester Community Youth Group 's food drive is coming up this Wednesday night, 10/27, from 6:30 to 7:30. Don't worry about a thing, you can place your non-perishable food items on your step, & they'll be picked up. Hats off & a "Tip of Our Towers" to the Chester Community Youth Group. Way to go!
CHESTER, MT
Pondera Players R On The Boards

The Pondera Players fall production of "Carol & More Friends: Second Tribute to the Comedy of Carol Burnett" is here THIS weekend! Performances at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre will be on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings at 7. In the meantime, like TOMORROW afternoon, Tuesday, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Players will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puffman Show to share all the details. With Haloweenin' coming up this week, the "Players" will be hooking up with the Conrad Historical Transportation Museum for "Night at the Museum" on Halloween night from 5 until 8. Don't worry about a thing, museum patrons will follow a guide that will magically transport them to 10 stations. The performers will be FROZEN, & will be doing short skits when tapped before freezing again. Night at the Museum is appropriate for any age, & it'll be FREE of charge. Donations are encouraged. Sounds to me like Conrad, is the "Halloween Capital" of our Golden Triangle this week...
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
Fall FUN In Joplin

Joplin's Fall Vendor Show's coming up THIS Saturday, over in Joplin! The "Show" will be held at the Golden Triangle Center from 10 until 4 on Saturday, with over 30 vendors set up & selling full tilt. Don't worry about a thing...Saturday's admission will be FREE.
JOPLIN, MT
