Three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart believes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have both been “cocky” this season and need to be more safety conscious in future.Verstappen currently leads the championship by 12 points to Hamilton and the two have made contact on track on multiple occasions in 2021 as one of the most scintillating title fights in the history of the sport has heated up.The Dutchman was sent spinning off into the barriers at high speed at Silverstone in July after Hamilton put a wheel up the inside of his Red Bull on entry to Copse corner,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO