Idaho State

Missing Oregon mom dead, daughter alive in Idaho forest

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.

The Spokesman Review reports a hunter discovered the mother’s body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the Panhandle National Forest and reported it to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The Pendleton Police Department in Oregon says the women were Dorothy “Kae” Turner and her daughter Heidi Turner.

The sheriff’s office said the women were driving to Utah and following a navigation system when they got lost in the northern Idaho forest.

They were reported missing from Pendleton, Oregon, on Wednesday.

