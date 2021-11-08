CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals’ Chase Edmonds has high ankle sprain

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals fear running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain on the first play of Sunday’s 31-17 win at San Francisco, NFL Network reported.

Edmonds will have an MRI on Monday and could be headed to injured reserve if the initial diagnosis is confirmed. Typical recovery time for such an injury is four to six weeks.

The Cardinals (8-1) were already playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) but dominated the 49ers behind veteran QB Colt McCoy and running back James Conner.

NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns surge, Buffalo Bills stumble entering Week 10

Edmonds, 25, ranks second on the team in rushing with 430 yards behind Conner (454). He also has 30 catches for 211 yards in nine starts.

Edmonds has rushed for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 115 passes for 821 yards and five scores in 54 games (13 starts) since Arizona drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.

Click here for the latest Week 10 NFL injury report updates

The Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers (4-5) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

