Ottawa Senators cancel practice as COVID-19 precaution

The Ottawa Senators canceled practice as a precaution on Monday, one day after a player and a coach entered COVID-19 protocols.

Defenseman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano entered the protocol on Sunday, as did forward Austin Watson last Friday.

The Senators’ next game is Tuesday night against the host Boston Bruins.

Holden, 34, has one assist in 10 games in his first season with Ottawa, his 11th in the NHL. He has 144 points (45 goals, 99 assists) in 523 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights and Senators.

Capuano, 55, has been on Ottawa’s staff since June 2019. He was the head coach of the New York Islanders from 2010-17.

The Senators recalled defenseman Erik Brannstrom from AHL affiliate Belleville to replace Holden on the roster.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: