CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ottawa Senators cancel practice as COVID-19 precaution

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1636bS_0cq94u1U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01g5mM_0cq94u1U00

The Ottawa Senators canceled practice as a precaution on Monday, one day after a player and a coach entered COVID-19 protocols.

Defenseman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano entered the protocol on Sunday, as did forward Austin Watson last Friday.

The Senators’ next game is Tuesday night against the host Boston Bruins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkysa_0cq94u1U00
Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Holden, 34, has one assist in 10 games in his first season with Ottawa, his 11th in the NHL. He has 144 points (45 goals, 99 assists) in 523 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights and Senators.

Capuano, 55, has been on Ottawa’s staff since June 2019. He was the head coach of the New York Islanders from 2010-17.

The Senators recalled defenseman Erik Brannstrom from AHL affiliate Belleville to replace Holden on the roster.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
stonyplainreporter.com

Ottawa Senators opt to keep their distance to try to slow down COVID-19 outbreak

If practice indeed makes perfect, the Ottawa Senators have had a couple of missed opportunities this week. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. After cancelling their on-ice session Monday out of an abundance of caution with four players and a staff member in...
NHL
Connecticut Post

Ottawa Senators place 6th player in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Josh Brown became the sixth Ottawa Senators player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, with the team canceling practice for precautionary reasons. Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are in the protocol, along with associate...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Watson
Person
Jack Capuano
Person
Nick Holden
Person
Derick Brassard
Yardbarker

Changes Coming for the Ottawa Senators?

“Immaturity” was the word tossed around after Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Yes, the Ottawa Senators peppered their former goalie Robin Lehner with 39 shots. However, the failure to play a cohesive defensive game and not being strong on the forecheck as a whole cost the team, not only in this game, but in their previous two games this week.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: The Ottawa Senators bring in reinforcements with Austin Watson in COVID-19 protocol

It’s been a tough start to the season for Austin Watson . This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Ottawa Senators were without their rugged winger for Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Canadian Tire Centre and they will be for the foreseeable future because Watson has tested positive for COVID-19.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#The Ottawa Senators#Defenseman Nick Holden#Dfs#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Ahl#Toronto Maple Leafs#Ir
chatsports.com

COVID-Depleted Ottawa Senators Lose 3-2 To Boston Bruins

Losing is never fun, and digging yourself into a massive hole to start the season always sucks, but you have to give credit to this year’s Ottawa Senators: at least they’re losing in style. The Sens rolled into Boston with basically an AHL lineup. Multiple players being placed on the...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Now that ‘a fire has been lit’ with a coaching change, the Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to reshape their image — at least on the ice

Derek King said it multiple times: “This isn’t about me.” Since King took over as interim coach after the firing of Jeremy Colliton, the Chicago Blackhawks have won two straight games with a chance to make it three against the last-place Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at the United Center. It’s a small sample size, but the Hawks have seemed to plug at least some of the leaks on defense and ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: The show is expected to go on as the Ottawa Senators COVID-19 numbers rise

The Ottawa Senators’ roster took another hit Wednesday and the concern is COVID-19 may not be done making its way through the club’s dressing room. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Battling a COVID-19 outbreak, for the second time this week the Senators...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy