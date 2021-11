We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, were you always wondering what the cool kids had on their holiday wishlists? Me too, and even as an adult, I’m still equally eager to find out what home experts are dreaming of unwrapping this season. So I polled 19 designers and home decor content creators to get the lowdown on the latest “it” items for every room of the house. Read on to learn what they’d love to receive and why. Maybe you’ll add something to your list or find the perfect gift for someone special right here.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 HOURS AGO