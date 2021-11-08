New details released about swearing in of Michelle Wu as Boston mayor

Election 2021 Boston Mayor Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor on Tuesday, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (JOSH REYNOLDS)

BOSTON — Mayor-elect Michelle Wu will be sworn in on Tuesday, November 16.

Wu will be sworn in at noon in the Boston City Hall Council Chamber then head right upstairs to get to work.

“Given the shortened transition and the urgent challenges facing Boston, we’re getting right to work on November 16th. While we plan for a full inauguration with public events in January, alongside the Boston City Council, I’m thrilled to mark the quick start of our Administration with a moment in the City Council Chamber next week. Boston City Hall was designed to reflect transparency and a commitment to public service, and the work of building a Boston for everyone means empowering all of city government to move with urgency and build community,” said Wu.

Wu has made history, becoming the city’s first woman and Asian American elected to the city’s top spot.

