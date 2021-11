The Miami Dolphins are on the road this coming weekend and they will face the New York Jets so welcome to MetLife Takeover week!. I’m honestly losing count on how many “Takeovers” there have been. I know I have been to only one, the shame I bear is deep. The tickets for this weekends takeover have long since sold out but you can still buy tickets directly from the Jets ticket office in the neighboring section. DolfansNYC does still have tickets available for the massive tailgate party. That is a highly recommended stop if you are going to the game. Visit the link above or click here to contract the DolfansNYC club.

