A show of support for son of firefighter injured in deadly Manchester, N.H. fire

BOSTON — The tight-knit firefighting community in New England is rallying around the family of an injured Manchester, N.H. firefighter.

Captain Steve DesRuisseaux suffered significant burns while coordinating the rescue of people from a deadly fire Saturday night.

DesRuisseaux and others are credited with helping to save the lives of six people in that fire on Dutton Street in Manchester. One person in the Dutton Street home died.

According to the Manchester Fire Department, DesRuisseaux became “engulfed in flames during a flashover” and got trapped on a ladder trying to escape the flames.

“At that point he did a self-rescue and dove out the window,” said Colleen DeRuisseaux whose husband is the man who ran in to save that family.

Colleen says her husband Steve was helping rescue that family when the fire just exploded.

“And it causes a condition we call flashover when everything in the room ignites,” said John Soares who is President of Boston Firefighters Local 718.

As Steve dove to safety his gear got caught on the ladder. Then the flames took their toll. DesRuisseaux was taken to a local hospital and then taken by a medical helicopter to Mass General Hospital in Boston with second- and third-degree burns to 35-40% of his body.

His brother firefighters were already waiting.

“It’s been overwhelming what we’ve been feeling the last few days to have the family surround us,” Colleen said.

They put his family up in a hotel and made sure to stand in at his son Jack’s hockey game Sunday in Dorchester. On Sunday, members of the Boston Firefighters Local 718 attended the hockey game in Dorchester, where DesRuisseaux’s son Jack was playing, to support him while his dad was in the hospital.

The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire responded, thanking Boston firefighters for their act of kindness, saying, “Truly what it’s all about. Brothers and Sisters taking care of one another during tough times. Thank you. Your hospitality has been truly incredible.”

“Just extending to him to know what your father did he’s a true hero,” said Soares.

Colleen’s sister took pictures. What they showed really touched Steve.

“When Steve saw it - he broke down. He was amazed,” Colleen said.

But that’s what firefighters do as many from across the country also offered their help.

“We have people from Colorado, Texas, and Chicago and Florida who’ve been calling and emailing and texting showing support and doing whatever they can to help us,” Colleen said.

DesRuisseaux’s actions and those of other Manchester firefighters are also being hailed by their department.

“The actions of the crews (Saturday) night went above and beyond the call of duty, and Captain DesRuisseaux’s efforts were nothing short of heroic. Captain DesRuisseaux’s actions led to the rescue of six people and is true testament to Steve’s professionalism.”

Steve says he’s extremely grateful to the Boston Fire Department for their support and generosity. His brother Manchester firefighters are heading over to do yard cleanup and winterize his house on Tuesday.

If you’d like to help, a GoFundMe has been set up in his name.

The person who died in the fire was found on a second floor porch after the fire was put out. A second person was taken hospitalized. The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

