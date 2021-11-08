Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas Festival appearance as online petitions call for performance bans

Following his fatal Astroworld music festival this weekend, rapper Travis Scott will not be performing at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, reports Variety. Eight concertgoers, ages 14 to 27, died this weekend at Astroworld and many others were severely injured after hundreds of people in the crowd of about 50,000 were trampled, and a police officer was stabbed with a hypodermic needle. Though officials are still determining causes of death, it’s reported that several people had cardiac arrests. During what Houston police called a “mass casualty” event, Scott continued his planned set for another 30 minutes. The rapper and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, both deny that he knew anything about the pit’s tragedy while it was happening. Sources told Variety that Scott was “too distraught to play” this weekend, and is planning to fully refund Astroworld concertgoers after that festival's remaining two days were cancelled.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO