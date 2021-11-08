CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank you for your service: Sheetz to give free meal, car wash on Veterans Day

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations.

Tow company owner killed while working, towing on I-80

Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. This offer only applies at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

